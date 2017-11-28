In Zimbabwe, family of missing activist still hold out hope

The wife of a missing Zimbabwean activist who was abducted by suspected state agents in 2015 after urging then-President Robert Mugabe to resign says she hopes the country's new leader will shed light on what happened to her husband.

Sheffra Dzamara said Tuesday that she still hopes her husband, Itai Dzamara, is alive and that those who kidnapped him will return his body if it turns out that he is dead.

Dzamara's brother, Patson, says new President Emmerson Mnangagwa was justice minister at the time of his brother's disappearance and was complicit with human rights abuses and other wrongdoing during Mugabe's rule.

Since becoming president, Mnangagwa has called for national reconciliation but has not addressed allegations of human rights violations while he was a top official in Mugabe's government.