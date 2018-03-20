In Brexit talks, unity has been EU's trump card over Britain

next Image 1 of 2

Twelve months into the Brexit talks, the sides have finally made some progress ahead of a European Union leaders' summit Thursday.

But it's clear that the EU has been able to retain far more internal unity than Britain. That has helped it hold a firmer and clearer negotiating position and gotten it better results.

The divisions on the British side are numerous and have the potential to wreck the government of Prime Minister Theresa May. One year before its planned departure, May's government has yet to present a detailed roadmap for departure lest it create more political chaos at home.

Professor Simon Hix of the London School of Economics said: "The EU has set the Brexit agenda and timetable and has won at every stage so far."