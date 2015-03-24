In 2nd breakout in recent weeks, 5 inmates get out of Haitian prison; 2 recaptured

Authorities in Haiti say five inmates escaped from a prison, in the country's second jail breakout reported in less than two months.

Police director Antoine Monest said Saturday that two of the inmates who got out of the prison in the northern city of Cap-Haitien have been recaptured. He says one of those was shot by guards and is hospitalized, while the other was found in a water tank.

Among the inmates still at large is a man sentenced to life for murder and another sentenced to life for kidnapping.

Monest says someone apparently smuggled in a saw that the prisoners used to break free. He says a guard is being investigated.

On Aug. 10, 329 inmates broke out of a Haitian prison in Croix-des-Bouquets.