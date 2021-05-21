Ilhan Omar claims Israeli forces 'attacked' Palestinians after police clash with demonstrators

Rep. Ilhan Omar , D-Minn., claimed that Israeli police "attacked" Palestinians in Jerusalem on Friday, during clashes with demonstrators who reportedly had thrown Molotov cocktails at officers outside a holy site.

The firebrand "Squad" member tweeted that Palestinians were being assaulted at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during prayers by the Israeli police.

"Palestinians are being attacked in their holy site during Friday prayers," Omar tweeted. "This level of indignity, injustice and cruelty is unacceptable."

"Israel’s military functions with impunity because the world let’s it," she added. "This has to change."

What Omar left out was that the clash actually happened after Friday prayers at the Abrahamic holy site and that young Palestinian demonstrators reportedly provoked a law enforcement response by throwing rocks and Molotov bombs at police officers.

Omar also falsely identified the Israeli police forces responding to the makeshift incendiary grenades as being members of Israel’s military.

Palestinian demonstrators waved flags as they clashed with Israeli police on Friday outside of the Muslim holy site in the Holy City. Israeli police used stun grenades in response but did not enter the mosque like they had in a previous confrontation .

The clash came a day after Israel and Palestinian terror group Hamas agreed to a cease-fire after 11 days of military conflict.

Omar said on Thursday that the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was not enough and accused the Jewish state of "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity."

"We should all be grateful that a ceasefire will prevent more civilians and children from being killed," the Minnesota Democrat tweeted. "But now what? We need accountability for every war crime committed. And we need to stop underwriting crimes against humanity while doing nothing to end the occupation."

