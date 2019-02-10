IKEA apologizes for leaving New Zealand off world map: report

IKEA has apologized to New Zealand for selling a map on which the country was noticeably absent.

The photo, which was taken at an IKEA store in Washington, D.C., was first published on the Reddit forum: "MapsWithoutNZ," which chronicles instances where New Zealand is forgotten by cartographers.

The furniture store has admitted responsibility. In a statement to the BBC, the company said it would “correct and compliant motifs on all our products.”

"We can see that the process has failed regarding the product BJÖRKSTA world map - we regret this mistake and apologize. We will take the necessary actions and the product is now being phased out from our stores," the statement read.

The apology comes amid IKEA’s recent announcement that it will be launching two stores in New Zealand – one in Auckland with 7000 products and a restaurant, and another outside the capital city, according to The New Zealand Herald.

This is not the first time IKEA has left Kiwis off the map. Last year another Redditor posted a photo map from an unspecified IKEA store that lacked New Zealand. According to The Herald, one person joked that it was because the company hadn’t colonized their country yet.