IDF: Strike that killed World Central Kitchen workers was 'serious failure due to a mistaken identification'

The Israel Defense Forces on Friday released the results of an investigation into a missile strike that killed several World Central Kitchen aid workers in the Gaza Strip.

IDF investigators said the incident "should not have occurred" and that the authorities who approved the strike were mistakenly convinced they were targeting Hamas operatives.

"The strike on the aid vehicles is a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to the Standard Operating Procedures," IDF said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.