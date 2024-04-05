Expand / Collapse search
IDF: Strike that killed World Central Kitchen workers was 'serious failure due to a mistaken identification'

IDF investigators said the strike that killed seven World Central Kitchen workers 'should not have happened'

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published | Updated
World Central Kitchen temporarily suspends operations after Israeli strike kills 7 aid workers Video

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reports on Israel's response to the death of seven aid workers in Gaza on 'Special Report.'

The Israel Defense Forces on Friday released the results of an investigation into a missile strike that killed several World Central Kitchen aid workers in the Gaza Strip.

IDF investigators said the incident "should not have occurred" and that the authorities who approved the strike were mistakenly convinced they were targeting Hamas operatives. 

IDF graphic shows World Central Kitchen aid worker airstrike

The Israeli Defense Forces on Friday released a graphic as part of their investigation into the deadly strikes on World Central Kitchen aid worrkers. (Israeli Defense Forces)

"The strike on the aid vehicles is a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to the Standard Operating Procedures," IDF said. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.