IDF says Hamas operative, other terrorists killed as it carries out ‘intelligence-based’ strikes in Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced Saturday morning that it has killed a Hamas operative and other Hamas terrorists amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The IDF said it used an intelligence-based strike to take out Muhammad Mansour, a Hamas operative who acted as a source of technological knowledge in Hamas' military intelligence system.

Several Hamas terrorists who led terror attacks against IDF soldiers were also killed, the IDF said.

This comes as the IDF says it continues to eliminate terrorists and strike dozens of terror infrastructure sites in the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip.

IDF troops are conducting "precise, intelligence-based operational activity" in southern Gaza, the IDF said.

Over the past day, troops discovered weaponry, killed armed terrorists and dismantled a large amount of terror infrastructure in southern Gaza, according to the IDF.

Troops are also continuing operations in central Gaza, the IDF said.

The troops killed several terrorists and directed an Israeli Air Force (IAF) aircraft to dismantle Hamas terror infrastructure in central Gaza.

The IAF struck roughly 20 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terror infrastructure sites, military structures and terrorist cells, according to the IDF.