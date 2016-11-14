Hungary's far-right seeks anti-migrant constitutional change

The president of Hungary's far-right Jobbik party says it will present a draft in parliament adding anti-migrant clauses to the constitution.

While nearly identical to amendments sought by the government but rejected by parliament last week, Jobbik's version would also ban foreigners from acquiring Hungarian residency permits in exchange for purchasing a special state bond for 300,000 euros ($323,000).

The constitutional amendments initially proposed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban were meant to strengthen the government's position against any future European Union plan to resettle asylum-seekers among the 28-nation bloc's members.

Orban's Fidesz party was counting on Jobbik's support to pass the amendments on Nov. 8, but Jobbik president Gabor Vona tied their backing to the elimination of the residency bonds purchased mostly by Chinese and Russian citizens.