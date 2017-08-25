Hungary upset over Dutch criticism, recalls ambassador

Hungary's foreign minister says the country is recalling its ambassador to the Netherlands and suspending high-level diplomatic ties in response to critical remarks by the Dutch ambassador about Hungary.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Friday that Hungary's decision was "one of the most radical steps in diplomacy" and that it would ask the Dutch foreign ministry for its position on the statements of Ambassador Gajus Scheltema, which were published Thursday in Hungary by the 168 Ora magazine.

In the interview, Scheltema was critical of Hungary's unwillingness to participate in a European Union plan to relocate asylum-seekers from Greece and Italy. He also criticized the Hungarian government's campaign against billionaire financier and philanthropist George Soros and drew parallels between the government's efforts to "create enemies" with those of the Islamic State.