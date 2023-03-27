Expand / Collapse search
Europe
Published

Hungarian parliament approves Finland's NATO bid

Turkey is now the last country standing between Finland and NATO membership

Associated Press
Hungary’s parliament on Monday approved Finland’s bid to join NATO, ending months of delays and bringing the Nordic country one step closer to becoming a full member of the Western military alliance.

SWEDEN'S PRIME MINISTER BELIEVES IT IS LIKELY FINLAND WILL JOIN NATO BEFORE HIS COUNTRY

FILE - Finlands President Sauli Niinisto makes a point during a joint press conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Finland's bid to join NATO cleared a major hurdle by gaining the Hungarian parliament's approval in a Monday vote.

FILE - Finlands President Sauli Niinisto makes a point during a joint press conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Finland's bid to join NATO cleared a major hurdle by gaining the Hungarian parliament's approval in a Monday vote. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)

Hungarian lawmakers voted 182 for and only six against with no abstentions. The vote came after Hungary’s government frustrated allies in NATO and the European Union by repeatedly postponing the measure for months after nearly all other members of the alliance had ratified Finland’s bid.

FINLAND'S PARLIAMENT GIVES FINAL APPROVAL FOR COUNTRY TO JOIN NATO WITH 184-7 VOTE

With Hungary’s approval, Turkey is now the only one of NATO's 30 members not to have ratified Finland’s NATO accession.

Admitting a new country requires unanimity among all member nations.