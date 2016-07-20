Human Rights Watch: Greece must end migrant kids detention

The rights group Human Rights Watch is calling on Greece to immediately end the holding of unaccompanied migrant children in police station cells, saying the country must find space for them in facilities where they can receive adequate care.

In a Tuesday announcement, HRW said a shortage of places in shelters had led to "arbitrary prolonged detention in places unfit for children." The group said that according to Greece's National Center for Social Solidarity, about 18 children were awaiting transfer in police stations, and hundreds were in detention centers.

Greece has been the main entry point for hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants heading to Europe. Under a March European Union-Turkey agreement, those arriving on Greek islands from the Turkish coast are detained and face being returned to Turkey.