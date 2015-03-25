Human rights group calls for impartial probe into Venezuela's latest prison violence

Human rights group Amnesty International has called on Venezuela to determine if National Guard troops used excessive force during a recent clash between prison inmates and troops that left at least 58 dead.

The government says the violence in Uribana prison erupted last week when armed inmates clashed with National Guard troops who were attempting to carry out an inspection. Nearly all those killed were prisoners.

Amnesty said Wednesday that Venezuela must conduct "an independent, objective and impartial investigation" to find out who was responsible for the slayings.

Violence has flared repeatedly inside Venezuela's overcrowded prisons in the past few years.