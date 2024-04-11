Expand / Collapse search
Australia

Horse running wild on train platform caught on video

Australian officials say horse at station in Sydney suburb had ‘decided to hoof it’

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Horse runs around on train platform in Sydney, Australia suburb Video

Horse runs around on train platform in Sydney, Australia suburb

A video has captured a horse running around on a train station platform outside Sydney, Australia. (Credit: Transport NSW/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX)

A bizarre video has captured a horse running around on a train platform in an incident that officials are describing as a "bit of horseplay." 

Surveillance footage shared this week by Transport for NSW shows the horse following proper etiquette and staying behind the yellow line as it galloped up and down the platform at the Warwick Farm Railway Station outside of Sydney, Australia, on Friday. 

"He appeared to pursue an informant along the platform before unsuccessfully attempting to board a train service," it wrote on Instagram. "The individual then moved to the carpark area where he was taken in by his owner and he was returned to his residence in a stable condition." 

"No one involved in the incident is intending to take any further action as the individual was only horsing around!" Transport for NSW added. 

Horse runs along Australia train platform

The horse is seen running along the platform at the Warwick Farm train station outside of Sydney, Australia on Friday, April 5. (Transport NSW/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX)

The video shows a woman who is waiting for a train appearing to be startled as the horse runs by her on the platform.  

A train then rolls into the station with the horse running alongside it. 

Horse gallops on train platform

The horse's antics were captured in surveillance footage at an Australian train station.

The surveillance footage ends with a man leading the horse away from the platform and onto a trailer in the train station’s parking lot. 

Horse on train platform as train rolls in

The horse is seen standing on the train platform near Sydney, Australia, as a train rolled in on Friday. (Transport NSW/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX)

"He was reported to be wearing only a rug and demonstrating a bit of horseplay," Transport for NSW said. "As the train pulled into the station, the horse patiently watched and waited for it to stop. The horse had planned its journey but got colt feet and decided to hoof it." 

Horse at train station in Australia

The video ends with the horse being reunited with its owner. (Transport NSW/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX)

Officials say transit security was alerted to the incident and trains in the area were advised to run at reduced speeds. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.