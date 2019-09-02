Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hong Kong
Published

Hong Kong’s Lam says she’d quit if she could: report

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
How Hong Kong protests are impacting US-China trade talksVideo

How Hong Kong protests are impacting US-China trade talks

The Hudson Institute's Mike Pillsbury says President Trump will not continue trade talks with China if there is violence in Hong Kong.

Carrie Lam, the embattled chief executive of Hong Kong, on Monday said she would “quit” if she could and said she caused “unforgivable havoc,” Reuters reported, citing an audio recording presented to a group of businesspeople.

HONG KONG STUDENTS HOLD PROTESTS ON FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL

Hong Kong has been in the grips of a political crisis after Lam’s government proposed a law that would allow suspected criminals to be extradited to Chinese courts.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She admitted that the person in her position has to serve “two masters,” The people of Hong Kong and Beijing. She was heard in the recording saying, “For a chief executive to have caused this huge havoc to Hong  Kong is unforgivable.”

Lam, 62, has a reputation as an efficient and pragmatic administrator. But she was unpopular with Hong Kongers even before she took office because she was seen as a proxy for Beijing who was out of touch with ordinary people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.