Hong Kong’s Lam says she’d quit if she could: report

Carrie Lam, the embattled chief executive of Hong Kong, on Monday said she would “quit” if she could and said she caused “unforgivable havoc,” Reuters reported, citing an audio recording presented to a group of businesspeople.

Hong Kong has been in the grips of a political crisis after Lam’s government proposed a law that would allow suspected criminals to be extradited to Chinese courts.

She admitted that the person in her position has to serve “two masters,” The people of Hong Kong and Beijing. She was heard in the recording saying, “For a chief executive to have caused this huge havoc to Hong Kong is unforgivable.”

Lam, 62, has a reputation as an efficient and pragmatic administrator. But she was unpopular with Hong Kongers even before she took office because she was seen as a proxy for Beijing who was out of touch with ordinary people.

