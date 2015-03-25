Hong Kongers to take to streets protesting disliked leader in annual democracy march

Tens of thousands of Hong Kongers are expected to take to the streets in a protest demanding their widely disliked Beijing-backed leader resign.

Tensions between Hong Kong and the mainland are rising 16 years after the city ceased to be a British colony and came back under Beijing's control.

Those marching Monday will express their unhappiness about leader Leung Chun-ying, who has been beset by one controversy after another since taking office a year ago. He was not elected, instead picked by a committee of pro-Beijing elites.

March organizer Civil Human Rights Front said it was expecting 100,000 people to take part in the protest.

Group member Andrew Shum said "many people feel very angry" and have been "waiting too long" to be able to choose their leader.