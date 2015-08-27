Hong Kong teen protest leader Joshua Wong faces new charges over pro-democracy rally

Hong Kong police have charged teenage student leader Joshua Wong for his role in a protest that helped trigger last year's 79-day pro-democracy street occupations.

Wong reported on Thursday to a police station where he was charged with inciting and participating in an illegal assembly.

The charges came nearly a year after he and dozens of other student activists entered a fenced-off courtyard next to city government headquarters to protest Beijing's plan to restrict elections in the semiautonomous Chinese region.

Wong posted photos of his police charge sheets on his Facebook account. He is scheduled to appear in a magistrate's court on Sept. 2.

The 18-year-old is also expected to appear in court on Friday to face two other charges of obstructing police at a separate protest.