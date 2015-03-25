Honduras police officers protest over suspension of 1,400, reach deal to return to work

Police officers protesting Thursday over the suspension of 1,400 investigators said they reached an agreement with Honduras' government that will let them keep working while authorities conduct polygraph tests looking for organized crime ties.

One officer said the approximately 100 demonstrators had negotiated with Security Ministry officials to resume their work schedules and only take two days off when they have to take polygraph tests. The officer spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press.

Officials in the ministry and police force did not comment.

The Security Ministry had announced Wednesday that the criminal investigations unit in charge of homicides and organized crime would be suspended while officials vetted the investigators.

Some of the officers protesting on Thursday accused the government of planning to replace police with soldiers.

Honduras is the world's most violent country, with 85 to 91 killings per 100,000 people. Drug trafficking has spiked in recent years.