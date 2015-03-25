Honduran president says he has offered support to bishop who is mediating gang truce

President Porfirio Lobo of Honduras says he is backing efforts to arrange a truce between the country's two largest and most violent gangs.

Lobo says he called Roman Catholic Bishop Romulo Emiliani in San Pedro Sula to offer his support in bringing peace to Honduras, which has one of highest homicide rates in the world.

The bishop has been acting as a mediator between the Mara Salavatrucha and 18th Street gangs. He said last week he expects the gangs to sign a truce Tuesday and ask for talks with the government to help them start leaving their gang lifestyle.

Lobo says he is putting himself at Emiliani's disposal "to do whatever is necessary," adding that he has faith in the bishop's initiative.

Lobo spoke to The Associated Press on Monday.