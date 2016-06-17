Honda recalls 1 million cars in China for air bag problems

China's product quality agency says Honda Motor Co.'s Chinese joint venture is recalling 1 million sedans and SUVs to replace possibly faulty air bags.

Friday's announcement adds to recalls of millions of vehicles worldwide by Honda to replace Takata Corp. air bags that may explode with too much force, injuring passengers.

The Chinese agency said the latest recall applies to Honda CR-V utility vehicles, Civic and Platinum Rui sedans and Civic hybrids made by Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co. during various periods between 2007 and 2011.

Faulty inflators on Takata air bags have caused at least 11 deaths worldwide and injured more than 100 people.

The number of vehicles recalled to replace Takata inflators could reach more than 100 million globally.