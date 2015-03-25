Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 5, 2015

Hillary Clinton backs Saudi women defying their kingdom's ban on female driving

By | Associated Press
LONDON – Hillary Rodham Clinton has supported Saudi women who this week defied their kingdom's ban on female driving.

The former U.S. secretary of state told an event in London: "I'm all for it. It is an issue that is symbolic." She added that the ban is "hard to even rationalize" in today's world.

Clinton was speaking at London's Chatham House international affairs think tank on Friday. The organization awarded her its annual Chatham House Prize to recognize her contribution to international diplomacy and her work in furthering gender equality.

Previous winners of the prize include Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi and former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.