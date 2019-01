At least 11 people have died and 19 others are injured in a series of highway pileups in a fog-shrouded Chinese province.

The official Xinhua News Agency says the carnage resulted from seven separate accidents early Sunday in Jiangsu province involving 19 vehicles.

It says the wreckage took hours to clear away and traffic flow wasn't restored on a busy section of one of China's main north-south highways until Sunday afternoon.