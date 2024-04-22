Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Hezbollah claims to shoot down Israeli drone over Lebanon

IDF says ‘remote manned aircraft’ was targeted with surface-to-air missile

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
The Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah is claiming to have shot down an Israeli drone that was on a combat mission, a report says. 

Hezbollah said in a statement that the drone, which was "waging its attacks on our steadfast people," was brought down in the Al Aishiyeh area of southern Lebanon near the country’s border with Israel, according to Reuters. 

It reportedly described the drone as a Hermes 450 made by Israel-based weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems. 

"A surface-to-air missile was launched at a remote manned aircraft of the air force that was operating in the skies of Lebanon, as a result the vehicle was hit and fell in Lebanese territory," the Israeli Defense Forces later said in a statement. "The incident is being investigated." 

Hezbollah members salute at funeral

Hezbollah members salute and raise the group's yellow flags during the funeral of fallen fighters who were killed in an Israeli strike on their vehicles, in Shehabiya in south Lebanon on April 17. (AFP via Getty Images)

More than 240 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in cross-border skirmishes with Israel since the Oct. 7 surprise attack by Hamas that launched the ongoing war in Gaza, Reuters reports. 

On the Israeli side, 18 people, including soldiers and civilians, have died, it added. 

The reported downing of the drone comes as the head of Israel’s military intelligence directorate has resigned for failing to prevent the Oct. 7 massacre. 

Israeli shelling in Lebanon

Lebanese villagers pass by a building which was destroyed by Israeli shelling, in Kfar Kila, on Thursday, April 18, 2024.  (AP/Mohammed Zaatari)

"In coordination with the Chief of the General Staff, the Head of the Intelligence Directorate, MG Aharon Haliva, has requested to end his position, following his leadership responsibility as the Head of the Intelligence Directorate for the events of October 7," the IDF wrote on X. 

"The Chief of the General Staff thanked Major General Aharon Haliva for his 38 years of service in the IDF, during which he made significant contributions to the security of the State of Israel as both a combat soldier and commander," it added. 

Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

Smoke rises on the Lebanese side of the border between Israel and Lebanon after an Israeli airstrike on April 10. (Reuters/Ayal Margolin/TPX Images Of The Day)

In a resignation letter quoted by The Associated Press, Haliva wrote, "The intelligence directorate under my command did not live up to the task we were entrusted with. I carry that black day with me ever since, day after day, night after night. I will carry the horrible pain of the war with me forever." 

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.