Hearing For Venezuelan Opposition Leader Leopoldo Lopez's Postponed Yet Again

Family and supporters of the Venezuelan jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez gathered on Wednesday outside a Caracas courthouse for a hearing that's part of the ongoing trial in which he is charged with inciting violence.

The hearing was postponed, though, and not for the first time - a previous hearing was rescheduled three times, according to local media.

Lilian Tintori, Lopez's wife, along with his supporters arrived at the Judiciary Palace, shouting slogans and carrying banners calling for his release.

"We've been living for five months with injustice and arbitrary actions from (Nicolas) Maduro," said Tintori, referring to Venezuela's president.

"For five months, we've seen how justice hides itself under the umbrella of arbitrariness, of a Venezuelan state that today does not show its face."

Lopez was arrested in February after he spoke at a rally that saw some activists clash with police after most protesters had gone home.

The demonstration marked the start of three months of deadly street protests.

While Lopez has been serving jail time, the protest movement has mostly died down and opposition leaders have begun to fight among themselves.

If convicted, the Harvard University-educated Lopez could face years in prison.

