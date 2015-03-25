Hamas prime minister's granddaughter receives medical treatment in Israel

Israeli authorities say a granddaughter of Hamas' prime minister in Gaza was brought to Israel this week for emergency medical treatment.

A statement from a defense agency says the one-year-old girl came to Israel on Sunday in grave condition, and returned to Gaza on Monday after doctors determined they could not help her.

In Gaza, the girl's father, Abdel Salem Haniyeh, wrote on his Facebook page Tuesday that the girl was "clinically dead" with brain damage. He said he was praying for her.

Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh's office declined comment. But a family friend said the move had "no political significance." He spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to discuss the matter with media.

Although Hamas and Israel are enemies, Gazans often receive medical treatment in Israel.