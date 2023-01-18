Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

The Hagia Sophia: A landmark that was converted from a church to a mosque, to a museum, and then mosque again

The Hagia Sophia, a UNESCO site located in Istanbul, reflects the various political and religious changes that the Mediterranean region has experienced over the years

By Bonny Chu | Fox News
    The Hagia Sophia, located in Istanbul, Turkey, is a major historical and artistic monument famous for having been used by different religions. The UNESCO World Heritage Site was originally constructed in 537 A.D. to become a cathedral. However, it was later converted into a mosque, then a museum, and most recently back to a mosque.  (Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    The Hagia Sophia was originally built as a basilica for the Greek Orthodox Christian Church and, for a millennium, was the largest cathedral in the world. It was also considered the finest example of Byzantine architecture. The monument included pieces from every province ruled under the Byzantine Empire, including marble from Syria, bricks from North Africa, and columns from Egypt.   (Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    Inside the cathedral, walls displayed Christian art made from gold, silver, glass, colorful stones, and terra cotta. A mosaic dating back to the 10th century features emperors Justinian and Constantine accompanying Virgin Mary as she holds Christ in her arms. Because the official religion of the empire was Greek Orthodox, the Hagia Sophia continued to function as a church for the next millennia.  (Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    In the 15th century, the Ottomans took over the Byzantine Empire. Because Islam was the main religion of the Ottoman Empire, the Hagia Sophia was renovated to become a mosque. During the conversion, original Orthodox-themed mosaics were covered up and calligraphic roundels bearing the names of Islamic figures were placed on the walls. Four slim columns called minarets, which are traditional features of a mosque, were also added to the outside of the building. The Hagia Sophia remained as a Muslim house of worship for the next 500 years.  (YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images)

    After Turkey became a secular state, the mosque was converted into a museum in 1935. The Turkish Council of Ministers stated the decision was a step to pleasing the entire Eastern world. The Hagia Sophia remained as a museum for the next 85 years, a period when tourists were able to witness Islamic and Christian art side by side. For instance, visitors were able to see Islamic calligraphic panels sit next to a mosaic of the Virgin Mary carrying baby Christ.  (Yasin Akgul/dpa (Photo by Yasin Akgul/picture alliance via Getty Images)

    When the Hagia Sophia was a museum, tourists were able to see various artifacts including the Weeping Column, a marble pillar that stays moist throughout the year and is said to have powers to cure illnesses. Visitors would place their thumb in a hole found on the column and then rub the affected areas of their body. The moistness is also said to be tears of the Virgin Mary.   (Burak Kara/Getty Images)

    In 2020, Turkey announced that the Hagia Sophia would convert back to  a mosque, a decision that was met with much scrutiny as many argued the religious landmark should return as a church. People were seen protesting with banners and Greek flags outside the Hagia Sophia on July 10, 2020, after the state revoked the monument’s status as a museum.  (SAKIS MITROLIDIS/AFP via Getty Images)

    The Hagia Sophia was officially reclassified as a mosque in 2020 and has remained as a mosque to this day. Muslims were seen performing noon prayer in front of the Hagia Sophia on Aug. 8, 2020.  (Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    Because the Hagia Sophia is symbolic of the region’s struggle for political power and religious authority, it is considered one of Istanbul’s most historical artifacts. The 1500-year-old landmark attracts three million tourists a year. (Onur Coban/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Hagia Sophia is a major historical monument and a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Istanbul, Turkey. The sixth-century architectural masterpiece is famous for reflecting the various religious changes the Mediterranean region faced over the years. Originally built to serve as a cathedral, the Hagia Sophia was later converted into a mosque, then a museum, and then back to a mosque.  

In 537 A.D., the Hagia Sophia was originally built to become the world’s largest cathedral under the Greek Orthodox Christian Church. It was considered one of the finest architectural monuments under the Byzantine Empire and included mosaics of Christian art made from gold, silver, and colorful stones. It also incorporated structural pieces from every province ruled under the empire.  

A millennium later, the Byzantine Empire was triumphed by the Ottomans in the 15th century. Because Islam was the Ottoman Empire’s main religion, the Hagia Sophia was converted to a mosque where Muslims could pray. Its original Christian art was then covered up and Islamic calligraphy was displayed instead. Four slim columns, which are traditional features of a mosque, were also added to surround the building outside. The monument lasted as a mosque for the next 500 years. 

In 1928, Turkey became a secular state, and the mosque was soon converted into a museum. During this time, Christian art was uncovered and allowed to coexist next to the Ottoman's Islamic art.  

In 2020, a controversial decision was made by the state of Turkey. The Hagia Sophia was converted back to a mosque. The decision was met with much scrutiny as protestors argued the landmark was rightfully a Christian church. Nonetheless, the Hagia Sophia was converted to a mosque and Muslims were able to worship at the monument again. 

The Hagia Sophia is considered one of Istanbul’s most historical artifacts. While the building now serves as a Muslim house of worship, the 1,500-year-old landmark still attracts millions of tourists a year. 