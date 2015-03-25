Hachette Book Group expanding its backlist, non-fiction in deal to acquire Disney's Hyperion

Hachette Book Group, a division of French publishing giant Hachette Livre, says it's buying Disney's Hyperion, in a deal that will significantly expand HBG's backlist with about 1,000 books and a list of forthcoming titles from authors including actor Ethan Hawke.

Hachette Book Group did not disclose the price it's paying to acquire Hyperion, which has published more than 250 bestsellers, including "Jamie's Food Revolution" by Jamie Oliver and "Jacqueline Kennedy: Historic Conversations on Life with John F. Kennedy."

Hachette Book Group CEO Michael Pietsch was quoted in a Friday statement as saying that Hyperion, with its strong non-fiction list, is a "perfect complement" to HBC.

The statement says that under the deal, Disney Publishing Worldwide is to retain Disney-Hyperion branded children and young adult titles.