Guinea's military dissolves government abruptly, announcing plan for new administration

Military leaders in Guinea have dissolved the government without explanation, announcing plans to appoint a new one.

Gen. Amara Camara announced in a video address that daily operations would continue under deputy secretary generals until the formation of a new government.

Guinea has been under military rule since President Alpha Conde's ousting in 2021.

Military leaders in Guinea have dissolved the government without explanation, saying they will appoint a new one, the president's secretary general said.

Gen. Amara Camara, in a video address on Monday night, added that daily business would continue as usual under the deputy secretary generals until a new government was formed.

The West African nation has been led by a military regime since soldiers ousted President Alpha Conde in 2021. The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS has pushed for a quick transition back to civilian rule and elections are scheduled for 2025.

GAS COSTS SOAR IN GUINEA'S CAPITAL AFTER EXPLOSION TEARS THROUGH MAIN FUEL DEPOT

Ibrahima Sory Bangoura, chief of staff of the armed forces, said Monday that members of the dissolved government had to return their vehicles and passports as soon as possible. Their bodyguards also had to end their service and the ministers' bank accounts were frozen, he added.

Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, who leads the country, overran the president three years ago, saying he was preventing Guinea from slipping into chaos and chastised the previous government for broken promises.

FUEL DEPOT EXPLOSION KILLS 11, INJURES MORE THAN 80 IN GUINEA'S CAPITAL

However, since coming to power he's been criticized for being no better than his predecessor.

"Today life has become more expensive and more difficult," said Misbaou Doumbouya, a political analyst. "It is time for Gen. Mamadi Doumbouya to assume his responsibilities."