Guatemalan president decides to extend UN commission probing crime for another 2 years

Guatemala's leader is asking a U.N. commission investigating criminal networks to continue its work in the Central American nation.

President Otto Perez Molina said Thursday that he is seeking another two-year renewal of the U.N. International Commission Against Impunity.

The commission's work had been extended three times before, and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said earlier this week that the world body would respond favorably to another renewal request.

Recently authorities announced they had broken up an alleged customs corruption scheme implicating several top Guatemalan government officials that is believed to have defrauded the state of millions of dollars.

The commission had partnered with local prosecutors on the investigation.