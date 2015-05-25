Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 8, 2015

Guatemalan president decides to extend UN commission probing crime for another 2 years

By | Associated Press
  • 1b0f7520-
    Image 1 of 3

    Ivan Velasquez, of the United Nations International Commission Against Impunity, right, speaks with reporters, accompanied by Guatemala's President Otto Perez Molina, during a press conference at the National Palace in Guatemala City, Thursday, April 23, 2015. Perez Molina said Thursday that he is seeking another two-year renewal of the commission investigating criminal networks. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) (The Associated Press)

  • d0f186a2-
    Image 2 of 3

    Guatemala's President Otto Perez Molina, left, shakes hands with commissioner Ivan Velasquez, of the United Nations International Commission Against Impunity, after commissioner speech at the National Palace in Guatemala City, Thursday, April 23, 2015. Perez Molina said Thursday that he is seeking another two-year renewal of the commission investigating criminal networks. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) (The Associated Press)

  • 8909dccf-
    Image 3 of 3

    Guatemala's Vice President Roxana Baldetti, center, attends a meeting between President Otto Perez Molina, and Ivan Velasquez, commissioner of the United Nations International Commission Against Impunity, at the National Palace in Guatemala City, Thursday, April 23, 2015. Perez Molina said Thursday that he is seeking another two-year renewal of the commission investigating criminal networks. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) (The Associated Press)

GUATEMALA CITY – Guatemala's leader is asking a U.N. commission investigating criminal networks to continue its work in the Central American nation.

President Otto Perez Molina said Thursday that he is seeking another two-year renewal of the U.N. International Commission Against Impunity.

The commission's work had been extended three times before, and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said earlier this week that the world body would respond favorably to another renewal request.

Recently authorities announced they had broken up an alleged customs corruption scheme implicating several top Guatemalan government officials that is believed to have defrauded the state of millions of dollars.

The commission had partnered with local prosecutors on the investigation.