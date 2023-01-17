Greta Thunberg smiles as German police carry her away during environmental protest over coal mine expansion

A smiling Greta Thunberg was carried away by German police on Tuesday while protesting the destruction of a German village for the expansion of a coal mine, the second time that the 20-year-old Swedish activist was removed during the multi-day environmental demonstration.

Video from the protest near the village of Luetzerath in western Germany shows Thunberg with dozens of activists sitting in the dirt near the mine in protest and chanting as police stand nearby.

Thunberg was one of several protesters carried away by police after running to the edge of the Garzweiler open pit mine and standing on the brink of the open pit, German news agency dpa reported.

The mine has a sharp break-off edge, according to the news outlet. Police said it was dangerous and people were prohibited from staying there.

Video shows the climate activist only smiled as two police officers carried her away. As Thunberg stands with the officers away from the mine’s edge, another activist walks and asks Thunberg for a selfie before the two share a laugh.

Energy company RWE said that one protester was able to enter the mine in a "very reckless" move, according to the news agency.

Police and RWE started evicting protesters from Luetzerath on Jan. 11, removing roadblocks, chopping down treehouses and bulldozing buildings.

Activists have cited the symbolic importance of Luetzerath for years, and thousands of people demonstrated Saturday against the razing of the village by RWE for the expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine.

Thunberg had joined the protests over the weekend and was previously carried away by police after she failed to comply with their requests to leave the site.

Protests continued Tuesday at several locations in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Dozens of climate activists glued themselves to a main street in Germany’s western city of Cologne and to a state government building in Duesseldorf. Near Rommerskirchen, a group of about 120 activists also occupied the coal railroad tracks to the Neurath power plant and were carried away when they refused to leave the tracks, DPA reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.