Greenpeace, WWF cut ties with Indonesia pulp and paper giant

Greenpeace and WWF have suspended their relationship with one of Indonesia's leading pulp and paper companies, saying it did not live up to a promise to stop clearing virgin forests and peatlands.

The two organizations were members of an advisory committee for Asia Pacific Resources International, better known as April, that the company set up to help it meet conservation commitments.

Greenpeace said in a Dec. 8 statement that the committee was "repeatedly and consistently misled" and there was no point in continuing the relationship. WWF, in a Dec. 9 statement, said it suspended the relationship in November.

Indonesia is cutting down more forests than any other country, driven in large part by land clearance for palm oil and pulp wood plantations.