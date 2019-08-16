Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published

Greenland says it’s 'open for business, not for sale' after Trump purchase report

Lucia I. Suarez Sang
By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Greenland dismissed reports that U.S. President Donald Trump has thought about purchasing the world’s biggest island, saying it was “open for business, not for sale.”

A report in the Wall Street Journal claimed that Trump has reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, for the U.S.

White House sources told the Journal that Trump asked his advisers about acquiring the island during “meetings, dinners, and passing conversations” because of Greenland's “abundant resources and geopolitical importance.”

A Trump ally told the Associated Press on Thursday that Trump had discussed the purchase but was not serious about it.

TRUMP HAS EXPRESSED SERIOUS INTEREST IN BUY GREENLAND: REPORT

This file photo shows a general view of the town of Upernavik in western Greenland. Aiming to put his mark on the world map, President Donald Trump has reportedly talked to aides and allies about buying Greenland for the U.S.

This file photo shows a general view of the town of Upernavik in western Greenland. Aiming to put his mark on the world map, President Donald Trump has reportedly talked to aides and allies about buying Greenland for the U.S. (Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Greenland, however, said it’s not on the market.

“We have a good cooperation with USA, and we see it as an expression of greater interest in investing in our country and the possibilities we offer,” the island’s government said on its website. “Of course, Greenland is not for sale.”

The country’s foreign ministry insisted that it was “open for business, but not for sale.”

“Greenland is rich in valuable resources such as minerals, the purest water and ice, fish stocks, seafood, renewable energy and is a new frontier for adventure tourism,” the ministry said in a tweet Friday. “We’re open for business, not for sale.”

Danish politicians on Friday poured scorn on the idea.

"It has to be an April Fool's joke. Totally out of season," former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen tweeted.

Meanwhile, Soren Espersen, the foreign affairs spokesman for the Danish People's Party, told broadcaster DR: "If he is truly contemplating this, then this is final proof, that he has gone mad. The thought of Denmark selling 50,000 citizens to the United States is completely ridiculous."

Former U.S. ambassador to Denmark, Rufus Gifford, commented on Twitter, saying: "Oh dear lord. As someone who loves Greenland, has been there nine times to every corner and loves the people, this is a complete and total catastrophe."

PHOTOS FROM GREENLAND REVEAL WORRYING COST OF EUROPEAN HEAT WAVE

Still, it wouldn’t be the first time an American leader tried to buy the world’s largest island.

In 1946, the U.S. proposed to pay Denmark $100 million to buy Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island.

Stunning photo shows sled dogs 'walking on water' in Greenland

Stunning photo shows sled dogs 'walking on water' in Greenland

Danish meteorologist Steffen Olsen snapped a mesmerizing photo of his band of sled dogs walking on thin ice, across a frozen sea that has become flooded with melted glacial waters. Olsen was making the trek through northwest Greenland along the Inglefield Gulf, which is normally covered with ice and snow, but was flooded with running water from the melting Greenland ice sheet. Experts say the image is indicative of the planet’s climate crisis.

Coincidentally, the Journal’s report comes as Trump will make his first visit to Denmark next month. However, the sources said the scheduled trip is completely unrelated.

Greenland, which has a population of roughly 56,000 concentrated along the coastline, has welcomed U.S. military personnel to its Thule Air Base as part of a treaty between the U.S. and Denmark. More than 80 percent of the island is covered by an ice cap.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Journal reported that advisers have said Trump sees purchasing Greenland as equivalent to the 1867 acquisition of Alaska.

The White House has not commented on the reports.

Lucia I. Suarez Sang is a Reporter & Editor for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @luciasuarezsang