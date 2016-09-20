Greek military helicopter crash lands in sea during training

next Image 1 of 2

Greek authorities say two crew members were rescued after their helicopter suffered an engine failure and fell into the sea near the coast in northern Greece during a training exercise.

Military authorities said the Apache attack helicopter splashed down Tuesday close to the shoreline east of the northern city of Thessaloniki.

The crew members were apparently not injured but were transported to a military hospital in Thessaloniki as a precaution.