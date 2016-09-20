Expand / Collapse search
Greek military helicopter crash lands in sea during training

    An Apache attack helicopter of the Greek army that crashed into the sea near the town of Asprovalta, northern Greece, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. Greek authorities say two crew members were rescued after their helicopter suffered an engine failure and fell into the sea near the coast in northern Greece during a training exercise. (Kostas Villa/InTime News via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Local residents watch an Apache attack helicopter of the Greek army that crashed into the sea as vessels with soldiers operate near the scene of the incident in the town of Asprovalta, northern Greece, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. Greek authorities say two crew members were rescued after their helicopter suffered an engine failure and fell into the sea near the coast in northern Greece during a training exercise. (Kostas Villa/InTime News via AP) (The Associated Press)

THESSALONIKI, Greece – Greek authorities say two crew members were rescued after their helicopter suffered an engine failure and fell into the sea near the coast in northern Greece during a training exercise.

Military authorities said the Apache attack helicopter splashed down Tuesday close to the shoreline east of the northern city of Thessaloniki.

The crew members were apparently not injured but were transported to a military hospital in Thessaloniki as a precaution.