Greece's Tsipras faces confidence vote after backing ally

Associated Press
    Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives for an EU summit in Sibiu, Romania, Thursday, May 9, 2019. European Union leaders on Thursday start to set out a course for increased political cooperation in the wake of the impending departure of the United Kingdom from the bloc. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

    Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announces bailout relief measures during a press conference in Athens, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Greece's left-wing prime minister has promised crisis-weary voters a series of tax-relief measures ahead of elections, after outperforming budget targets set by bailout creditors. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece – Greek lawmakers are holding a vote of confidence in the left-wing government, after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras turned a censure motion against a junior minister into a test of his entire administration.

Tsipras is expected to win the ballot late Friday. His Syriza party has 145 seats in the 300-member parliament, but he's also counting on the support of independent lawmakers.

The vote follows a motion by main opposition, the conservative New Democracy party, against a deputy health minister over his disparaging remarks about one of its politicians who uses a wheelchair.

Tsipras backed his deputy minister, who has also sparked controversy by flouting laws against smoking in closed public areas, and requested a confidence vote.

Tsipras is trailing ND in opinion polls, and faces national elections in October.