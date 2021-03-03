Expand / Collapse search
Earthquakes
Published

Greece shaken by 6.2 magnitude earthquake

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook Greece just after noon on Wednesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The temblor struck around 13.6 miles west-northwest of Larisa, Greece, the capitol of the country’s Thessaly region along the coast of the Aegean Sea.

Larisa has a population of about 144,000, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The quake had a depth of a little more than 6 miles.

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage. 