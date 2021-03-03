Greece shaken by 6.2 magnitude earthquake
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook Greece just after noon on Wednesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
The temblor struck around 13.6 miles west-northwest of Larisa, Greece, the capitol of the country’s Thessaly region along the coast of the Aegean Sea.
Larisa has a population of about 144,000, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
The quake had a depth of a little more than 6 miles.
There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.