Published
Last Update November 20, 2014

GM, Peugeot say they'll develop small vans, compacts and midsize vehicles by 2016

By | Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany – General Motors is saying more about the kind of cars it will build as part of its alliance with France's PSA Peugeot Citroen.

The companies said Wednesday they'll develop a joint program that will make a small van for GM's Opel and Vauxhall brands and serve as the basis for a compact crossover vehicle for Peugeot. They'll also develop a new, low-emissions small car and work together on mid-size cars and small vans under both companies' brands.

The two companies inked an alliance earlier this year that included GM taking a 7 percent stake in Peugeot. They said they would combine their purchasing and save $2 billion a year by 2017.

The cost-saving alliance is part of GM's effort to make its European business profitable after years of losses.