Germany may fine US woman over coronavirus outbreak in Alpine resort

A coronavirus outbreak in an Alpine resort in Germany is being blamed on a bar-hopping 26-year-old American woman who is now facing hefty fines for ignoring a quarantine order.

The outbreak has been reported in the town Garmisch-Partenkirchen at the foot of the Alps.

Authorities said the woman went on the pub crawl despite being told to quarantine after exhibiting coronavirus symptoms. She was awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

In Bavaria, those violating quarantine orders face fines of more than $2,300.

"The lady had symptoms, came to the test station and was told to stay in quarantine because of the symptoms. But she did not do so," city spokesman Stephan Scharf said, according to the Germany Local news outlet.

The woman had just returned from a vacation in Greece.

She is being blamed for a spike in cases that pushed Garmisch-Partenkirchen above the threshold of 50 new cases per 100,000 in a week at which authorities are required to impose further infection control measures. In Garmisch-Partenkirchen, these include a 10 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants and a rule that no more than five people can gather in public.

Reports say she worked at the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort, which shut down completely for two weeks Monday after confirming that “several staff members” had tested positive for COVID-19.

The resort, reserved for members of the American military, their families and veterans, said it was “working with U.S. Army medical professionals and local medical officials to assess the situation and conduct contact tracing.”