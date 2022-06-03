Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Germany
Published

Germany train derailment in the Alps leaves at least 3 dead

Cause of train accident near resort town in German Alps not clear

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

BERLIN (AP) – A train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at three people dead and dozens injured, authorities said.

The regional train headed for Munich appears to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain, near the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, according to federal police. Three carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety.

This video grab shows firemen and rescue helpers working around a derailed train on June 3, 2022, in Burgrain near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany. 

This video grab shows firemen and rescue helpers working around a derailed train on June 3, 2022, in Burgrain near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany.  (STR/NETWORK PICTURES/AFP via Getty Images)

This video grab shows firemen and rescue helpers working next to a derailed train on June 3, 2022, in Burgrain near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany. 

This video grab shows firemen and rescue helpers working next to a derailed train on June 3, 2022, in Burgrain near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany.  (STR/NETWORK PICTURES/AFP via Getty Images)

This video grab shows policemen and firemen rescuing a person from a derailed train on June 3, 2022 in Burgrain near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany.

This video grab shows policemen and firemen rescuing a person from a derailed train on June 3, 2022 in Burgrain near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany. (STR/NETWORK PICTURES/AFP via Getty Images)

The cause was not immediately clear.

The local government in Garmisch-Partenkirchen said that at least three people were killed, news agency dpa reported. Sixty people were being treated for injuries, and 16 of them were seriously hurt.

It wasn't clear how many people were on the train at the time of the accident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The line between Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Oberau, north of the accident site, was closed. The area is near the Austrian border.