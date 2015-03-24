Germany says Eurofighter jet makers discover manufacturing fault, country suspends deliveries

The German military says a manufacturing fault has been discovered in the Eurofighter jet affecting the aircraft's fuselage, leading it to suspend deliveries.

Germany's Bundeswehr said late Tuesday the error involves drill holes on the rear of the planes' fuselage and results from insufficient sanding-down by manufacturer BAE Systems. It said it isn't yet clear what effects that might have on the planes' longevity and, as a result, the plane makers took the precaution of cutting their authorized life span from 3,000 to 1,500 flying hours.

The military says the manufacturing error has no consequences for the Eurofighter's current safety and deployment.

It says Germany won't be accepting further deliveries of Eurofighters until "the commercial aspects are cleared up."