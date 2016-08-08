Germany: migrant arrivals steady in July at around 16,000

German authorities say the number of asylum-seekers arriving in the country remained steady in July, with some 16,000 new arrivals registered.

The Interior Ministry said Monday that 16,160 people were registered as asylum-seekers in July. That's around the same as each of the previous three months and far below last autumn's levels.

In 2015, Germany registered nearly 1.1 million people as asylum-seekers — more than 206,000 of those in November alone at the height of the influx via the Balkans. The numbers declined sharply after nearly 92,000 arrived in January.

The government isn't giving any forecast for this year's total. July's new arrivals bring the total for 2016 so far to 238,424.

Syrians were the biggest single group arriving in July, followed by nationals of Afghanistan, Iraq, Eritrea and Russia.