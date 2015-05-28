Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 5, 2015

German police confirm 6 killed in Alpine guesthouse fire; technical fault suspected as cause

By | Associated Press
BERLIN – Police in Germany say they have recovered the bodies of six people killed in a fire at a guesthouse in the Alps.

The men were among a group of 47 employees of the Bavarian construction company Lindner who had been staying at the converted farmhouse in Schneizlreuth, southeast of Munich.

Forty-one people managed to flee the fire, which broke out in the early hours on Saturday. Seven people were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said in a statement late Saturday that experts investigating the site found no evidence of arson, but haven't ruled out a technical fault.

The 800-year-old wooden farmhouse was used to host groups taking part in Alpine adventure trips.