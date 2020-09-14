Expand / Collapse search
Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, German government says

A German military laboratory previously confirmed the substance in his samples.

Associated Press
The German government says specialist labs in France and Sweden have confirmed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday that the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has also received samples and is taking steps to have those tested at its reference laboratories.

ALEXEI NAVALNY'S ANTI-CORRUPTION MESSAGE CONTINUES, DESPITE POISONING, IN VIDEOS RELEASED BY HIS FOUNDATION

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow, Russia on July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

Navalny fell ill on a Russian domestic flight on Aug. 20 and was transferred to Germany two days later, where he has been treated since.

