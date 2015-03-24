German court says 93-year-old ex-Auschwitz guard to go on trial in early 2015

A German court says a 93-year-old man charged with 300,000 counts of accessory to murder for serving as an SS guard at the Nazis' Auschwitz death camp will go on trial early next year.

The Lueneburg state court said Tuesday its review of the prosecution's case against Oskar Groening determined there was enough evidence to proceed with the trial. The starting date has not been announced.

Groening has openly talked in interviews about his time as a guard and says he witnessed atrocities but didn't commit any crimes himself.

Prosecutors say Groening helped the Nazi regime benefit economically and supported systematic killings in his job by dealing with the belongings stolen from camp victims.

Nearly 50 Holocaust survivors or victims' families have joined the case as co-plaintiffs.