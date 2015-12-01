German court declares Auschwitz suspect fit for trial, overturning lower court ruling

A German appeals court has reversed a lower court's decision that a 95-year-old former SS sergeant who served as a medic in the Auschwitz death camp isn't fit for trial.

The Rostock state court said Tuesday it concluded after hearing more expert testimony that Hubert Z. could stand trial, though possibly with shortened sessions and other safeguards for his health.

The suspect is accused of having served as a medic in an SS hospital at Auschwitz in 1944.

Schwerin prosecutors charged him with 3,681 counts of accessory to murder earlier this year, arguing that by serving as a medic he helped the extermination camp in Nazi-occupied Poland function.

A lower court in Neubrandenburg ruled in June he was unfit for trial, but prosecutors appealed. No trial dates have been set.