Europe
Published

German climber fatally falls down mountain pass near Swiss resort of Zermatt

German man fell nearly 500 meters down side of rock face on pass

Associated Press
A German climber has died after falling some 1,640 feet in the Alps in southern Switzerland, police said Tuesday.

The accident happened near the resort of Zermatt on Sunday, police in Valais canton (state) state in a statement. Authorities were alerted Monday that the 26-year-old man, who lived in Germany, was missing, and rescuers in a helicopter found his body on a glacier.

A German climber was killed in a fall off a mountain pass near the Switzerland resort of Zermatt.

A German climber was killed in a fall off a mountain pass near the Switzerland resort of Zermatt.

The man had set out alone on Sunday morning to climb the Strahlhorn peak, police said in a statement.

The accident happened on the Adlerpass, a mountain pass below the peak at some 12,800 feet above sea level. For reasons that weren't immediately clear, the climber fell about 500 meters down a rock face on one side of the pass.