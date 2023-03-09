Expand / Collapse search
Germany
Published

German authorities: Shots fired inside church resulting in several fatalities

1 or more gumen opened fire Thursday evening in Hamburg's Gross Borstel district

Associated Press
One or more people opened fire in a church in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, authorities said, and local media reported that several people were killed.

The Hamburg city government said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district.

GERMAN POLICE ARREST ISIS SYMPATHIZER, THWART PLANNED FRANKFURT TERROR ATTACK

Shots were fired inside a German church on Thursday evening where several fatalities were reported.

Police previously said on Twitter that a large operation was under way in the next-door Alsterdorf district. The area is a few miles north of the downtown area of Hamburg, which is Germany's second-biggest city.

The German news agency dpa reported that "several" people were dead and some injured, but didn’t give precise figures.

Further details on what happened weren't immediately available.