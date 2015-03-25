Gaza's Islamic militant Hamas rulers hang 2 men for spying for Israel

The militant Islamic group Hamas that rules Gaza says it executed two men who it accuses of passing intelligence to Israel.

The Hamas interior ministry issued a brief statement saying the men were hanged in Gaza's central jail Saturday morning.

Hamas did not release their names but said they were executed after a "legal process."

Hamas overran Gaza in 2007, ousting forces from the Fatah party led by Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in bloody street battles. Abbas has since governed only in parts of the West Bank, and Hamas rules Gaza.

The hangings bring the total of executions carried out by Hamas since the takeover for spying or "collaborating" with Israel to 16. Dozens of others have been killed by Hamas gunmen without trials.