Gaza militants launch rockets toward Israel after strike on Hamas chief's office

Gaza militants launched at least 10 rockets Monday evening in its latest barrage of fire after Israeli forces struck key targets including the offices of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. The barrage of rockets from Gaza hit Israeli towns around the border, including a house in the town of Sderot. No one was injured.

Sirens could be heard wailing in southern Israel amid the latest rocket fire.

Israel's strikes had come in response to a rocket attack from the Palestinian territory earlier Monday. It also came amid a bolster in Israeli troops and rocket-defense systems ahead of what is expected to be a new round of battle with the Islamic militant group.

"Israel will not tolerate this. I will not tolerate this," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared earlier Monday during a White House meeting with President Donald Trump.

"Israel is responding forcefully to this wanton aggression," he said. "We will do whatever we must do to defend our people and defend our state."

Ahead of the Israeli airstrikes, Hamas' leadership went into hiding.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.