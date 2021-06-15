Gaza unrest: Fire balloons, airstrikes mark a new round of violence in Israel

Israel’s Defense Forces launched a counterattack into Gaza after a balloon attack sent incendiary devices floating into southern Israel.

The counterstrike, which happened Tuesday evening in the U.S. and early Wednesday morning local time, targeted Hamas military compounds, according to the IDF.

The targets were used by Hamas' Khan Yunis and Gaza Brigades for "terror activities," according to the IDF.

"The Hamas terror organization is responsible for all events transpiring in the Gaza Strip, and will bear the consequences for its actions," the military said in a statement. "The IDF is prepared for any scenario, including a resumption of hostilities, in the face of continuing terror activities from the Gaza Strip."

Authorities on both sides said there were no injuries, the Times of Israel reported.

The violence comes just three weeks after a cease-fire halted 11 days of fighting that marked the worst clashes between the IDF and Hamas militants since a small-scale war in 2014.

The balloon attacks sparked nearly two-dozen fires.

The unrest comes after an Israeli nationalist march in East Jerusalem that celebrated the 1967 capture of the city.