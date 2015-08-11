Garcia Marquez's cremated remains to be kept in Colombia

The cremated remains of Nobel Prize-winning novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez are making their return journey home to Colombia. They'll be kept in the Caribbean city of Cartagena where he began his writing career.

Authorities from the state of Bolivar said Tuesday they reached an agreement with Garcia Marquez's family to hold his ashes at a colonial-era cloister in the port city's historic downtown. A bronze bust of the author by British artist Kate Murray will accompany the exhibit.

Garcia Marquez died in Mexico City in 2014. While books such as "100 Years of Solitude" are infused with reminiscences from his Colombian upbringing, many speculated his ashes would remain in his adopted homeland after he received a state funeral there.