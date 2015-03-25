Gandhi 'blood sample' fails to sell at UK auction of Indian leader's personal items

Dozens of Mohandas Gandhi's personal items have been sold at an auction, but a sample of blood purportedly from the Indian independence leader didn't draw high enough bids.

The memorabilia offered by British auction house Mullock's in Ludlow, England, included a handwritten will, a shawl, a pair of worn leather sandals and a rice bowl said to come from the house in India where Gandhi lived from 1917 to 1934.

One item was described as a bit of Gandhi's blood on two glass microscope slides, said to be provided by the leader when he was recovering from an operation for appendicitis in 1924.

Spokesman Richard Westwood-Brookes said bidding for the blood didn't meet the 10,000-pound ($15,155) reserve price. He said about 50 other items took in 287,000 pounds ($435,000) Tuesday.